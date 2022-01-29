Brokerages Set Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target at $39.73

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bouygues from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of BOUYF stock remained flat at $$35.45 during trading hours on Monday. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

