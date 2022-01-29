Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Target Price at $110.40

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

Several research firms recently commented on FBHS. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,412,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,212,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,090 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.