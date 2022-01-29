Brokerages Set Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target at $17.25

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.39. 607,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,326. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,348,000 after acquiring an additional 305,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,256,000 after buying an additional 123,739 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,976,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after buying an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 619,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

