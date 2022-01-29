Brokerages Set Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Target Price at $31.67

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

PARXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS PARXF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.