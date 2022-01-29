Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Price Target at C$43.91

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.97.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.50 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.92 billion and a PE ratio of -106.76. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$32.30 and a twelve month high of C$43.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -675.60%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

