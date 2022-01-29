Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Price Target at $69.69

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,884 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.21. 28,007,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,231,445. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

