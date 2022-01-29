Brokerages Set UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Price Target at $499.04

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $502.09.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 18,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $466.06. 3,363,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,310. The company has a market cap of $438.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

