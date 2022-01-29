Brokers Offer Predictions for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $56.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $218,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

