Brokers Set Expectations for Dynagas LNG Partners LP’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.68 per share for the year.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

