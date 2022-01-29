Brokers Set Expectations for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GILD. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

