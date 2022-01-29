Brokers Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.