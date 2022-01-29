BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of ERE.UN stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.24. 50,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,383. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of C$377.96 million and a P/E ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.46.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

