BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT Raised to GBX 140

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 125 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.89) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTGOF. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BT Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded BT Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.17) to GBX 240 ($3.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.00.

BTGOF stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

