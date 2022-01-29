BTIG Research Cuts Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $22.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. Playtika has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $35.09.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Playtika by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 954,217 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 60.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,266 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,647,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,163,000 after buying an additional 497,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Playtika by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 911,457 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

