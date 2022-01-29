BTIG Research Cuts Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $22.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. Playtika has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $35.09.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after buying an additional 1,937,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika by 3,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Playtika by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 954,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after buying an additional 911,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

