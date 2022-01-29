Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $164,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 121.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $3,159,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $535,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $230.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.67. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.70 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.84.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

