Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Announces Earnings Results

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 158,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,314. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 67,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

