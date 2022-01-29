Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Announces Earnings Results

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 158,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,314. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 67,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
