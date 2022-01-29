California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Wendy’s by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

WEN opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

