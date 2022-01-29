California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.08 Million Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BankUnited by 35.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $41.64 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

