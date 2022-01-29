California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,420 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after purchasing an additional 947,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 283,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

