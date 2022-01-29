California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 145.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.