California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,059 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.