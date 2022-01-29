California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 217 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CONMED were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 275.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $1,396,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 17,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $2,594,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,186,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

CNMD stock opened at $135.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.99. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.44 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

