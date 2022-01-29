Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Price Target to $6.00

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 242.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ONCY stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.59. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

