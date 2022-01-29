Canadian National Railway to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.