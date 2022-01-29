Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$167.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a C$138.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$177.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$154.68.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$153.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$158.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$149.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

