Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$9.60 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CGC. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.22.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $7.27 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

