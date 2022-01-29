Capital Counsel LLC NY Has $114.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 5.6% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $114,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $366.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

