Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $5.66 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 21.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AGCO by 69.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $1,024,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.19.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

