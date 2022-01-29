Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $3.64 Million in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 462,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.13 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

