Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $4.73 Million in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 364,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after acquiring an additional 434,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 207,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $16.18 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBF. Cowen decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

