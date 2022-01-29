Capital One Financial Comments on Urban Edge Properties’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

