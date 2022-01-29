Capital Southwest (CSWC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSWC opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $568.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.20. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CSWC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

