Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires 99,684 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,684 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $1,669,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

