Capitolis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,507 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Lennar worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

NYSE:LEN opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

