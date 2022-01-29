Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100,154 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $8,718,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $139.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $167.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

