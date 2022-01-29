Capitolis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 776,760 shares of company stock worth $64,676,766. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

