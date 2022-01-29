Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 56,817 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7,626.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.05.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,382 shares of company stock worth $1,071,931. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $208.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.89 and its 200 day moving average is $199.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.98 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

