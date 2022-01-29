Capitolis Advisors LLC Takes $10.46 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

