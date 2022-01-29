Caption Management LLC Buys Shares of 166,740 Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 166,740 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Benefitfocus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 486,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BNFT stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.66. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

