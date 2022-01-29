Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to post ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 63,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

