Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, an increase of 1,013.6% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

CRRFY stock remained flat at $$3.99 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,919. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

