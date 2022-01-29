Carter’s, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carter’s in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $7.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.58. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

CRI opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $3,197,789.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth $86,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

