Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend payment by 24.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $187.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.97 and a 200 day moving average of $194.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.