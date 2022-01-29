Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CATY stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. 538,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after acquiring an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.