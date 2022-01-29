Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CATY traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.59. 538,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,891. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

