CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) & FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Critical Review

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and FREYR Battery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 2.67 -$7.81 million $0.56 2.02 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.40) -2.41

FREYR Battery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBAK Energy Technology. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBAK Energy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05% FREYR Battery N/A -44.65% -21.75%

Risk and Volatility

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CBAK Energy Technology and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A FREYR Battery 0 2 5 0 2.71

FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 136.35%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats FREYR Battery on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

