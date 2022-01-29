CBRE Group Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $125.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective lifted by CBRE Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of WYNN opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.53. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,034,609 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

