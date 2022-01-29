CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0000

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $11,300.71 and approximately $8.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013907 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000651 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 77.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

