Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 305.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CRPOF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.41. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,875. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. Ceapro has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.73.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.55%.

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

